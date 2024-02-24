Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CG opened at C$6.88 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.96.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

