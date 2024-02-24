Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $149.34 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

