CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO John E. Durburg Sells 25,000 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $381,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,756 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

