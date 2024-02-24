Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $292.78.

Shares of CAT opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

