Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Price Performance
CyberArk Software stock opened at $255.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.89. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.