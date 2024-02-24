Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $255.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.89. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.