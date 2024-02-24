Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $191.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.92. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

