Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $260.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.