Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $289.18 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.