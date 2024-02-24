Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 16,186 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,038.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average of $189.15. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

