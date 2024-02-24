Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Southern stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.