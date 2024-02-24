Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $339.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Read Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.