Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock worth $19,237,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $315.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.25 and its 200 day moving average is $317.76. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

