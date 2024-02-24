Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 514.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.