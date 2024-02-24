Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 28,623 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3,852.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.60. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

