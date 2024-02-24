Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 675.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,793 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $99.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

