Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $65.56.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

