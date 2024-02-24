Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Announces Earnings Results

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carvana by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,346,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

