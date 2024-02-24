Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.87.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

