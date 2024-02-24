Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $14.71

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $15.55. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 6,613,681 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

