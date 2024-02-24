Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cardinal Health worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $108.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.