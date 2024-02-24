Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.78

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 115983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.