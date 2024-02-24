Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.63

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 89572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

