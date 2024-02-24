Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $28.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:TDOC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at $189,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

