Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 463 ($5.83) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital downgraded Close Brothers Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.85) to GBX 425 ($5.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 762.25 ($9.60).

CBG stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 601.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 738.52. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,106 ($13.93). The company has a market cap of £507.15 million, a P/E ratio of 624.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.90), for a total value of £40,479 ($50,968.27). In other news, insider Mike Morgan sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($9.90), for a total value of £40,479 ($50,968.27). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 19,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($9.88), for a total value of £153,012.20 ($192,662.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 68 shares of company stock valued at $45,371 and sold 31,790 shares valued at $24,996,040. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

