Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington Sells 12,333 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Jonathan Huntington sold 12,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.77, for a total transaction of C$675,478.41.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.34. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$32.65 and a 1-year high of C$69.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.11.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

