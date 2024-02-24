Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $138.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPT opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $117.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $376,933,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,994,000 after buying an additional 2,373,773 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after buying an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 567,487 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.