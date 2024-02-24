Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.73.

CZR stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.85. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

