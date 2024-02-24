Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,657,000. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd now owns 73,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 53.0% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 54,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock worth $38,792,843. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $303.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.30 and a 12 month high of $315.70. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.38 and a 200-day moving average of $259.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

