Cadence Bank Sells 5,831 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,977,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,017,318. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

View Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.