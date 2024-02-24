Cadence Bank Sells 549 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 2,624,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

