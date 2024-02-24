Cadence Bank Sells 35,028 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cadence Bank cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

