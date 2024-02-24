Cadence Bank Sells 3,283 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,619 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Intel by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,108,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 248,822 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,685,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $131,029,000 after purchasing an additional 361,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 114,341 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,810,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,654,188. The firm has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

