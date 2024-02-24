Cadence Bank Sells 3,115 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cadence Bank cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.86. 11,571,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

