Cadence Bank Sells 228 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cadence Bank reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 0.7 %

ALL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.13. 1,636,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,381. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $168.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -287.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

