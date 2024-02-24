Cadence Bank Purchases Shares of 125,679 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Cadence Bank owned 0.06% of Wendy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 2,602,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.04%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

