Cadence Bank Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 105,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 667.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 55,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 64,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,064. The company has a market cap of $849.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

