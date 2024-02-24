Cadence Bank Has $904,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,906 shares of company stock worth $20,723,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,058.02. The company had a trading volume of 223,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $997.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $962.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $795.74 and a one year high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

