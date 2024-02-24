Cadence Bank Has $1.07 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.11. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.