Cadence Bank Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Target Dividend Announcement

Target stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,596. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.31.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

