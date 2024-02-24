Cadence Bank Acquires 26,057 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,523. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

