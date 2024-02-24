C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.66 and a 200-day moving average of $354.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $408.29.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,817 shares of company stock valued at $28,634,722. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

