C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $535.55. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

