C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 55 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $22,540,454 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.95. 192,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.45. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.