C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 5,042 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $24,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 680.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 2,685,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,276. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,377.78%.

Several research firms have commented on PK. StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

