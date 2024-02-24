C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 8,247 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 5,572.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Xerox by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 133,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRX. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

