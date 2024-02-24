C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,220. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $322.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

