C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $123,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,859,000 after buying an additional 505,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 45.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 41.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,661 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 14.1% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 206,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 50,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $46.89. 1,061,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

