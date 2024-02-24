C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $173,000 Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 305.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 127.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 47,488 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $4,071,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87,590 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.99. 207,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,169. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

