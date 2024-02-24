C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,216 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

EXEL traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $21.53. 2,797,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,706. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.