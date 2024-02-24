Bubblefong (BBF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $631,266.77

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Bubblefong has a total market cap of $20.84 million and $631,266.77 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bubblefong token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,179,026 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

